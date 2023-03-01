Macquarie Point Stadium Build Could Start As Soon As Next Year

The AFL has ramped up its push for the Macquarie Point stadium, penning an open letter to grassroots football clubs explaining the need for the new infrastructure.

In the letter published by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill, the pair detailed the support the AFL would give the community if it were awarded the 19th team licence.

The letter explained the desperate need for the Macquarie Point Stadium, as Tasmania comes close to having its own team announced in 2023.

“In order for it to happen, Tasmania needs to have a new stadium – a world-class facility that will be the epicentre of a broader urban renewal development at Macquarie Point,” Mr McLachlan said.

“The AFL clubs have made it clear they won’t support a new licence without a stadium.”

It comes as Tasmania’s Premier, Jeremy McGovern, said he could see work starting on the proposed stadium as soon as next year, if the state receives funding today.

However, Tasmania is also in need of an additional $240 million from the Federal Government to make the build possible.

“There will be planning, and I’d like to see shovels in the grown in 20224, [that] would be my aim,” the Premier said.

