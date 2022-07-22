Macklemore Drops New Anthem With Tones and I

They're two of our favourite performers and now Macklemore and Tones and I have teamed up for a new epic song called 'Chant'.

The pair have been teasing the collab recently and it was very much worth the wait with Macklemore's buttery raps and Tones' powerful vocals, it's a match made in heaven.

This very much feels like a 'part 2' for both artist's biggest tracks and we're very much here for it!

You can get your hands on 'Chant' here.

