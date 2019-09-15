Mackay Region Water Wins Top Drop

WE’VE done it again. Proving our 2018 win wasn’t just good luck, Mackay Regional Council has won for the second year in a row, taking out the best tasting water in Queensland.

This time, water from Council’s Marian Water Treatment Plant has been selected top drop in the 2019 Ixom Best of the Best Queensland Water Taste Test held at the Queensland Water Directorate (qldwater) Annual Forum in Logan on Wednesday (September 11).

Around 60 forum delegates put their senses to the test, judging entries from around Queensland by colour, odour and taste.

Councillor Martin Bella said last year’s win was no fluke.

“This win is testament to our treatment team and the good work they do,” he said.

“We are fortunate to have such a beautiful water source in the Pioneer River.

“But we are even more fortunate to have such a highly professional team on the ground ensuring we have the very best water possible.

“This competition is not just about how good the water tastes; it’s also about showing our community the effort that goes in to providing high quality drinking water.”

The source of the winning water is the headwaters of the Pioneer River, which originates in the tropical rainforests of the Eungella National Park and the Crediton State Forest.

It is treated at the Marian Water Treatment Plant which provides water to more than 6000 Marian and Mirani residents.

The plant uses clarification, filtration and chlorine disinfection processes to treat the water to meet the Australian Drinking Water Quality guidelines.

Cr Bella said the win meant we now had two shots at the National title, being held in Hamilton, Victoria, in October.