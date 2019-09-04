Mackay Council Reaching Out To Stay-At-Home Parents

Would you attend a council-hosted event connecting stay-at-home parents with each other and service providers?

That’s one of the questions council is asking stay-at-home parents, new parents, guardians and grandparents in a new survey.

The survey will assist council to identify the services, opportunities to connect, and information that parents and guardians want to see in our region.

Council’s Community Development Strategy 2018-2020 identified a need to support people who feel isolated and create stronger connections.

The consultation process revealed a strong need to better identify, connect and support stay-at-home parents in their community.

This survey is the first step in that process.

You can take the survey now at connectingmackay.com.au

The survey closes on Sunday, September 29.