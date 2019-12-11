Mackay Council Is Cracking Down On Water Use So Check When You Can Water Your Lawn

COUNCIL has today adopted a new Water Restriction Policy.

The policy includes permanent water conservation measures and new level 1, 2 and 3 water restrictions.

Cr Martin Bella said with almost 70 per cent of Queensland in drought, it’s important we safeguard our most precious resource.

“Permanent water conservation measures make good business sense, to ensure the region’s consumption does not outweigh supply,” he said.

Council’s permanent water conservation measures are the same as the previous level 1 restrictions. The measures are as follows:

Residents can only water outdoors before 10am and after 4pm on their allocated watering days

Even numbered properties can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and odd and unnumbered properties on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

No watering on Mondays.



These measures will take effect as of today.

There are also permanent water conservation measures for commercial gardens and nurseries, owners of swimming pools and spas, dams and tanks, vehicles and boats and paved areas.

Cr Bella said council has also amended its Level 1, 2 and 3 water restrictions, which will only be implemented when needed.

Level 1 Water Restrictions (Low Restrictions):

No watering between 10am and 4pm

Watering is permitted outside of the hours of 10am and 4pm on alternate days with a hand-held trigger or twist nozzle

irrigation systems (gardens only, no grassed areas)

non-active playing surfaces must not be watered.

Level 2 Water Restrictions (Medium Restrictions):

No watering between 10am and 4pm

Sprinklers and irrigation systems are not permitted

Watering only permitted outside of the hours of 10am and 4pm with a watering can

non-active playing surfaces must not be watered.

Level 3 Water Restrictions (High Restrictions):

No outdoor watering is permitted.

The new restrictions apply to all consumers and transporters of council’s potable water.

Anyone found not adhering to council’s new water restriction policy will be investigated by council.