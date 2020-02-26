Macaulay Culkin Is Officially Joining The Cast Of American Horror Story S10!

Ryan Murphy has this morning named Macaulay Culkin as part of the new cast of American Horror Story season 10!

Mack will join an all-star cast alongside Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. Unfortunately for fans, Emma Roberts and Taissa Farmiga will not be returning this season.

While Ryan Murphy has kept very tight-lipped about the upcoming season, the cast announcement video has a very eerie, Twin Peaks vibe to it.

Take a look:

This will be Macaulay Culkin’s first major project in a long time, with the 39-year-old opting to star in smaller films and focussing on his Bunny Ears podcast in recent years.

Season 10 is set to be released later this year.

We cannot wait!

