M. Night Shyamalan Directs New Horror & Mystery Film 'Knock At The Cabin'!

From the director that gave us Signs (did you study that at school too?!), we now have a brand new horror/mystery to wrap our heads around from M. Night Shyamalan: Knock at the Cabin!

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge. Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

The movie is also based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

You can expect Knock at the Cabin on February 2!

