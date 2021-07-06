Luxury Vehicles Stolen In A Spat Of Break & Enters Across The Gold Coast

Four luxury cars were stolen in a string of break and enters across the Gold Coast on Tuesday night.

Brazen thieves broke into a Surfers Paradise property around 3am steeling a grey 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, a 2020 Mercedes Benz sedan and a 2019 Porsche Cayenne.

The $400,000 Ferrari was dumped, undamaged, an hour later in the Logan Hyperdome carpark, while the Porsche was abandoned roadside on Spruce St In Loganlea.

Queensland Police remain on the look-out the the Mercedes which is still at large.

In a separate incident earlier Tuesday morning, a Lexus was sent crashing across the road from its Clear Island Waters residence about 2:17am.

The 20-year-old owner was alerted to the break and enter when she was woken by a loud bang.

Investigations are ongoing as Police appeal for anyone with information about either crime to contact Policelink on 131444 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Hit News Team

6 July 2021

Hit News Team

