Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 Shows The Agents Go Head-To-Head To Find Delta Goodrem's Dream Property!

We have the official trailer for Luxe Listings Sydney season 3, with more rivalry, higher stakes and multi-million dollar deals!

This time, we'll see Gavin and Simon go head-to-head to find Delta Goodrem the perfect property. So, who will win?

As buying and selling in the luxury real estate market moves at a lightening pace, the harbour city continues to be one of the most sought-after locations to live in the world. This season, the property market in Sydney gets even tighter with highly competitive auctions leaving the agents duelling for the most coveted properties.

More celebrity clients start to call on the agents wanting luxurious retreats and mega-million-dollar waterfront property. Risking their reputations and pulling off unbelievable deals, the four elite real estate specialists showcase Sydney’s most spectacular and elite properties.

Check out the full trailer here:

Prepare to level up in one of the most competitive and cutthroat real estate markets in the world: Sydney, Australia.

The six-part Australian Amazon Original reality series follows elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen and Monika Tu.

Luxe Listings Sydney is coming to Prime Video on September 30!

Was a BILLION dollars money well spent on the new Lord Of The Rings series? Find out below!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android