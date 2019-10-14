Luna Park Is Turning Into A Terrifying Halloween Festival With Two Haunted Houses & Thrill Rides

It’s already that time of year where you’ll hit the shops for a decked out costume for Halloween. Whether it is your favourite TV show, public figures or even something pure frightening, the options are endless.

Even though Halloween is an American tradition, it doesn’t mean Aussies can’t get in on the fun. If you are looking to do something thrilling, this could be the perfect ticket.

Luna Park have teamed up with the scary people behind Spooktober to create a terrifying festival. There will be two different haunted houses – one described to have an ‘extreme’ level of scare.

Luna Park will also redesign their iconic rides to get in the spirit. The carousel will be shadowed, the Ghost Train will be rattly and the 107-year-old Scenic Railway will be running for a twilight ride. There will also be roving zombies, themed carnival games and a dedicated bar with special cocktails.

The festival is also family friendly with the Trick or Treat Trail and a face-painting booth. One of the two haunted houses has a small scare level but is not recommended for children who still sleep with a nightlight.

The event runs over eight nights so there is plenty of time to get to St Kilda… if you dare.

Where: 6pm-11pm/12am, 25th October-3rd November (except for Monday & Tuesday nights)

Price: $19.50-$80.50, depending on how you’d like to spend your evening.

For more info and tickets, go here.

The Fox is your home of entertainment – App Store | Google Play

Fifi reveals she almost went on a date with one of the Masked Singers…