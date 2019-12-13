Luna Park Is Bringing Back Their Beloved Splash Log Ride This Summer!

If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy summer in Sydney these holidays, you’d be pleased to know that Luna Park is bringing back one of their most loved rides!

From December 1st - 24th (it’s a short run!), sweltering visitors can cool off while experiencing a thrill with the return of Pirate’s Revenge.

The splash tide takes passengers around a bay filled with greedy pirates who might try to dip them into the shark infested waters, ending with an exhilarating 13 metre drop at 80km/h!

Take a look:

If the splash wasn’t enough to cool you down, the park is also offering FREE entry into North Sydney Pool when you purchase an Unlimited Rides Pass for the day this Summer!

Find out more information here!

