Luna Park Has Transformed Into Spooksville For The Kiddies This School Holidays

Attention parents looking for something to do with the little ones in the lead up to Halloween!

Although Luna Park has transformed into a horrifying ground for their annual Halloscream event, which is sure to terrify even the toughest friends in your group, the park has also launched a child-friendly space this school holidays, so the kids aren’t left out of all the spooky fun!

Running over the school holidays from 28 September - 14 October, and then the two following weekends, 19 and 20 October and 26 and 27 October, Spooskeville on the Lavender Green is where little witches, monsters and vampires can enjoy face painting, spooky showtime performances, pumpkin carving, best dressed competitions, and special Halloween-themed food offerings.

The event is free to enter, while rach activity costs just $2, with 100% of profits being donated to the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

Two new rides have also popped up, Auto Racer and Round Up, just for the school holidays!

Find out more information about Spooksville here!

For all the big kids, find out more about Halloscream here!

Details

Date:

Saturday, 28 September - Monday, 14 October

Saturday, 19 October & Sunday, 20 October

Saturday, 26 October & Sunday, 27 October

Time:

11:00am – 5:00pm

Where:

Luna Park Sydney – 1 Olympic Drive, Milsons Point

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!