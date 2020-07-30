Luke Shuey & His Wife Dani Are Expecting Their Second Baby!

Congratulations!

Article heading image for Luke Shuey & His Wife Dani Are Expecting Their Second Baby!

danielleleeo

The captain of the West Coast Eagles joined Xavier, Juelz & Pete to talk all things footy related and um, babies?

Luke Shuey accidentally just dropped a major announcement that his wife Dani is pregnant with their second child!

Congratulations!

Tune in below to find out everything you need to know about their second lil bubba:

