Luke Shuey & Xavier's Secret Plan To Have Their Next Kids At The Same Time

The new West Coast Eagles captain, Luke Shuey joined Xavier, Juelz and Pete this morning on the show and talked all things kid-related.

Shuey and Xavier’s kids are less than a week apart, so of course, they have done everything together, and yes this even includes birthing classes together.

As you could imagine the two of them were as immature as two boys in a birthing class could be.

But now that round two of baby-making is on the cards, the boys have hatched a secret plan.

Listen below to find out what exactly they have in store for their unexpecting wives:

