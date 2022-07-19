Lucky WA Resident Takes Out Oz Lotto Division One Prize

One lucky Western Australian is $500,000 richer after scoring a piece of the Oz Lotto division one prize pool over the weekend.

The impressive division one prize pool saw $5 million split 10 ways with the big winner picking up their ticket at Padbury News in north Perth.

The biggest of the winning tickets is worth over $500,000.

The latest win brings the states total number of division one winners to 42 this year alone.

Spokesperson for Oz Lotto Alana Christian told PerthNow that WA winners have raked in over $100 million in lotto prizes.

“WA continues its strong run of winners in 2022, with this win bringing the total prize pool to over $132 million,” she said.

“Along with our one division one winner on Saturday night, WA was also home to eight division two prizes worth more than $9,500.”

The prize pool for this weekend’s big Oz Lotto draw is $5 million.

