Lucasfilm Release Teaser Trailer For New Series 'Willow' With Return Of Warwick Davis

Following on from the 1988 film
The 1988 film Willow is getting a series, with Warwick Davis returning as Willow Ufgood!
In the 1988 Ron Howard directed film, Willow, a farmer, is entrusted with the task of delivering Elora, a princess who is destined to defeat the evil Queen Bavmorda, to the humans to keep her safe. However, he faces a lot of obstacles.
According to Deadline, the series picks up years after the events of the movie, and introduces new characters. And it will be set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish.
An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
Here's the teaser trailer:
We're yet to get an official synopsis, so watch this space!
We can expect Willow to begin streaming on Disney+ from November 30.
