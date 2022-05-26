Lucasfilm Release Teaser Trailer For New Series 'Willow' With Return Of Warwick Davis

The 1988 film Willow is getting a series, with Warwick Davis returning as Willow Ufgood!

In the 1988 Ron Howard directed film, Willow, a farmer, is entrusted with the task of delivering Elora, a princess who is destined to defeat the evil Queen Bavmorda, to the humans to keep her safe. However, he faces a lot of obstacles.

According to Deadline, the series picks up years after the events of the movie, and introduces new characters. And it will be set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish.

An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

Here's the teaser trailer:

We're yet to get an official synopsis, so watch this space!

We can expect Willow to begin streaming on Disney+ from November 30.

