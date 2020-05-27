Who’s Watching?

Today Hulu (in the US of A) just dropped the trailer for the new series Love, Victor – which is actually based on the 2018 film Love, Simon (If you haven’t seen it, definitely check it out). Now, Hulu isn’t in Australia but lord we are hoping Stan is going to show us this gem.

Now the series is slightly different to the movie as it follows a new student Victor, who is going through a self-discovery period while adjusting in a new city.

This 10 ep series drops on June 19 – which we hope will be the same here in Aus.