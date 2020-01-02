Love Island Star Explains In An Emotional Instagram How He's Lost 'Everything' In Aussie Bushfires

The Australian bushfires have no mercy for anyone or anywhere, doesn't matter if you are famous or not as everyone is feeling the tragedy of the fires.

Love Island Australia winner Grant Crapp's $770,000 home in Malua Bay, on the south coast of New South Wales, has been completely destroyed by the bushfires.

The 24-year-old electrician posted a video to Instagram showing the wreckage to the property he shared with his girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright.

'Reality of the bushfires. Lost everything. Grateful that the people that matter are still with me,' he captioned the post.

The couple had only purchased the home in May 2019.

Trying to make light of the awful situation, he joked that the contents of his charred fridge had survived the blaze which saw a couple of bevvies survive.

'May as well have a few beers, are they cold?' he said in the video.

The rural property backs onto 100 acres of bushland. It is comprised of two dwellings as well as sheds and paddocks for the couple's animals.

Grant and Lucy also own a three-bedroom cabin in nearby Batemans Bay, which they bought for $380,000 in April. The state of this property is unknown.

On New Year's Eve, Grant and Lucy told their Instagram followers they had been evacuated as the bushfires grew closer.

'It's actually surreal to feel warm wind. And there's a fire that's three kilometres away, it's f**king huge, so we've just had to evacuate,' Grant said.

'You get all these weird messages and weird calls from the police and the RFS, and it sounds like the scariest thing I've ever witnessed.'

Grant is currently down the south coast at Rosedale, NSW where he has just posted another graphic Instagram story which showcases yet another raging bushfire as he stands on the beach.

Stay safe everyone!

