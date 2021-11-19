Love Island's Lexy Tells Us The Tea We DIDN'T See On The Show!

Lexy was dumped from Love Island Australia recently, after not finding a connection after Ryan walked in with someone else after Casa Amor!

While she knew she was set to get dumped from the villa, there's no doubt the blonde bombshell caused a stir in the house.

I chatted to Lexy on the Hit Entertainment podcast to find out how she's feeling, what empty promises Ryan made to her, what REALLY happened with Benny and why it didn't work out with Hugh. Plus, we find out what Lexy has her sights set on next!

Want to know all the insider tea we didn't see on Love Island? Listen to my chat with Lexy here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: