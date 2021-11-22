Love Island's Jade Reveals The Guy That Wanted Her To Pick Him!

Unfortunately, new islander Jade got booted from the Love Island Australia villa, and we feel for her after not being chosen by Noah.

We chatted to Jade on the Hit Entertainment podcast to find out what happened there, who she had her eye on first and, the guy that wanted her to pick him!

We also asked her if she connected with any girls except Eliza...and her response was shocking.

Missed the chat? Here's what Jade had to say about her time on Love Island:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!