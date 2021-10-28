Love Island's Emily Reveals Her True Feelings For Taku

From the Villa's latest evictee

Ouch! Getting booted from the Villa after being dumped by someone you knew beforehand has got to sting!

Emily told us about her romantic history with Mitch, and how she feels about that pesky love triangle with Tina.

We also had to ask... were her feelings for Taku real?!

Find out how the villa's most-recent evictee feels about having to pack her bags:

