Love Island's Chris & Zoe Have Announced Their Split

Love Island Australia 2021 stars, Chris Graudins and Zoe Clish have announced their split on Instagram.

The pair shared a similar message to their followers with a photo of them.

Chris' reads, "This isn’t easy for Zoe and I, but we feel it best to be honest and upfront to everyone who supports us. We have decided that’s it’s best we stay as friends rather than in a relationship. It’s been a long journey filled with nothing but happiness and love. But at the end of the day there’s more to a relationship then just having similar personalities or qualities. We both expected to grow once outside the villa, but unfortunately it’s just not how things turn out sometimes and life happens.We are very supportive of one another and there is absolutely no bad blood or spite between us. We just think it’s better to stay close as friends to maintain the amazing relationship we already have. We would really respect it if you could be patient and understand as this is a hard time for us both. Thank you again to everyone who supported us as a couple. Love Chroe"

However, Zoe's message offered fans a bit more of an explanation, revealing she wasn't as ready as she thought she was for a relationship.

Zoe added, "Chris & I have had an amazing relationship, and it’s been something very special that I’ll always hold close to my heart. But unfortunately, over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m not as ready as I thought I was for a relationship. I didn’t realise until being in a healthy loving relationship, that I really do have some past issues that have stuck with me. Chris has done nothing but support me & give me all the love in the world, & I’m so thankful & appreciative of him."

Chris & Zoe connected when Zoe entered the villa while Chris was single and sparks flew instantly.

We wish them all the best!

