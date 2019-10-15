Love Island Cast Member Reveals What They Actually Get Paid To Go Through This

Sam Withers was the first cast member to be eliminated from Love island Australia Season 2, and when he caught up with the Hit Network he had a lot of goss to spill, including the fact that the singles got days off on the island... and got pretty special treatment on those days. 

We couldn't let him go though without asking him the question on everyone's lips...how much do these guys get paid to be on this show?

Find out here:

