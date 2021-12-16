Love Island Australia Winner Mitch Hibberd Tests Positive For Covid

Love Island Australia winner for 2021, Mitch Hibberd, has testive positive for Covid.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram story today, Wednesday December 15 to break the news to his 73k followers.

Mitch explained he was meant to be travelling this week and got a Covid test that came back positive.

He also revealed he has his girlfriend and fellow Love Island winner Tina Provis staying with him in Melbourne, as well as Aaron Waters and Ryan Reid. It's unknown if their tests have returned as positive.

The foursome will have to do 10 days in home quarantine in his apartment and said they will be out of isolation on December 23rd and hope to see their families for Christmas.

In terms of how he's doing, Mitch said he's feeling a little bit sick but he's ok and urged everyone to make sure they're double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Tina and Aaron have taken to their Instagram stories and revealed they have been feeling sick. However, Tina has returned two negative results so far.

