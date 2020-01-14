Love Birds Austin Butler & Vanessa Hudgens Have Finally Split

No, you're not crying, WE are crying. Ok fine, maybe we are both crying, somebody pass the damn tissues.

According to reports our fave young Hollywood couple, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens have officially called it quits, which if we are being totally honest is either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on where your morals lie.

After almost nine years (NINE FRICKEN YEARS) of dating, an insider told Us Weekly that the HSM Queen is finally breaking free from her smouldering, soon-to-be Elvis babe.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the insider reveals.

And to be fair, the pair have not been seen together since Halloween and haven't been pictured together over the festive season.

We would like to think it is because the couple might just be on separate sides of the world right now but we mean, if there is a will there is a way right?

Ness can be seen flying solo over the holidays during a winter getaway in Vals, Switzerland, while Butler is nowhere to be seen, and vice versa.

Hudgens revealed to Women’s Health in back in 2018 that although she and Butler had been together for a while, she wasn’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.

“I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s,” she explained at the time. “Everyone’s clock is different.”

Talk about some serious foreshadowing, we are yet to hear an official statement from the much-loved couple but for now, they both still follow each other on the gram so we can only assume that it might all just be speculation at this point.

But also, if Butler just so happens to be single while filming his new movie down under, we won't be mad about it either.

