Louis Vuitton Designer & Off-White Founder Virgil Abloh Dies Aged 41

Louis Vuitton designer and founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, has died aged 41 after a lengthy battle with a rare cancer.

Virgil was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, and chose to battle it privately.

A statement was published on Virgil's Instagram breaking the devastating news.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.



For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

You can read the full post here:

CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault wrote, "We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend."

Virgil made history in 2018 after being named Louis Vuitton's first African American artistic director for their menswear collection.

Abloh is survived by his wife, Shannon Abloh, and his children, Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!