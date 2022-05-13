Louis Theroux Has Officially Released His Viral TikTok Song ‘Jiggle Jiggle’

It seems as though the power of TikTok has struck again!

With over 100,000 DAILY creations, audio of documentary host Louis Theroux recreating a rap he once made has gone viral and has now officially been released as a song.

Louis teamed up with Duke and Jones to drop the sure to be hit song... 

You can get your hands on 'Jiggle Jiggle' here!

