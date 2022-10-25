Lotto Players Urged To Check Old Tickets With Millions In Unclaimed Prizes

Australians with unchecked lotto tickets are being asked to have a look at some of their old tickets with a whopping $22.3 million in prizes still unclaimed.

The Lott are currently looking for lotto winners across Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia with prizes across 25 draws still yet to be claimed.

There are 11 unclaimed prizes across NSW worth approximately $9.5 million, nine in QLD adding up to $5.5 million, two in Victoria worth $1.2 million and three in WA adding up to $5.9 million.

The largest prize is a $4.8 million Set for Life division one prize.

The Lott are urging lotto players to check their old tickets as they have no way of contacting potential winners.

James Eddy from The Lott told 9 News that an old, unchecked ticket could change someone’s life.

"There's millions of reasons to dig around the house, car, or even old shopping bags for potentially life-changing tickets," he said.

"We've had winners come forward in the past having found an old ticket under the fridge, in the back of a drawer, or tucked away in the glovebox of their car.”

