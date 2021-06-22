Lorde Explains How She Managed To Take A Break From Being A 'Celebrity'

All part of the plan!

Article heading image for Lorde Explains How She Managed To Take A Break From Being A 'Celebrity'

After what felt like a lifetime, Lorde finally dropped ‘Solar Power’ last week; the first single off her highly-anticipated third studio album!

While we thought we might never see Lorde return to the limelight, the singer herself revealed to Ash London Live that it’s all a part of her plan to live a normal life.

Take a listen:

Entertainment News Team

22 June 2021

