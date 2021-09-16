Locked Down Lismore Removed From Queensland's Border Bubble

Queensland Health has confirmed the City of Lismore will be removed from the bubble and become part of the restricted border zone with New South Wales.

Health officials confirmed anyone who has been in Lismore in the last 14 days will be barred from entering Queensland.

For those who visited Lismore in the last 14 days but is already in Queensland must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

“We know the situation can quickly escalate with this virus, which is why it is important we respond appropriately,” Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said.

“We are closely monitoring COVID-19 developments in New South Wales and will continue to review restrictions as the situation escalates and deescalates.

“I understand this is tough for some, but it is necessary in ensuring we can continue to protect Queenslanders.”

Lismore's seven-day lockdown will start at 6pm Thursday night, coming just days after surrounding regions exited the statewide lockdown.