Lockdown Protesters Fined In Albury

Police have dished out fines and charged an individual after a gathering against lockdown restrictions in Albury.

Protesters met outside Albury City Council, nine maskless locals were fined more than $30,000 in total.

The group amassed at 10am on Tuesday, as part of a NSW-wide demonstration against the mandatory lockdown rules.

There was also protests at regional towns including Wagga and Griffith.

The Albury event involved up to 20 agitators chanting with several fleeing before their details were taken.

Nine each received $3000 penalties for ignoring stay-at-home orders and $500 fines for not wearing masks.

They consisted of six men and three women, aged from 24 to 57.