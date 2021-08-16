Lockdown Day 4 See's 19 New COVID-19 Cases in the ACT

Canberra has seen its biggest jump in COVID-19 since the Territory's second lockdown began last week.

The total number of active cases has risen to 28 and none of them are hospitalised.

Among the new cases is a healthcare worker from Greenway Views Village in Tuggeranong who was infectious while working from Tuesday 10 August to Thursday 12 August.

ACT Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said this is the first time the ACT has recorded a case within an Aged Care or Retirement Village and the facility is now in lock down.

“All residents and staff at the village who are on site will be tested by an in-reach team. That is our number one priority after minimising the risk of further onward transmission.”

The healthcare worker has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Lyneham High School student is also among the new cases with the entire school community considered close contacts.

As a result, the Brindabella Business Park testing facility will be open to the school community to get tested between 12pm and 10pm from Monday.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says this is now a serious situation.

“Today’s figures demonstrate the virus is active in our community and there are now thousands of close contacts and a growing list of exposure sites.”

“We do not want to see the numbers continue to grow and we do not want to see exponential growth as we have seen in other jurisdictions.”

The ACT’s lock down is scheduled to end on Thursday 2 September.

Listen to our latest COVID-19 update below: