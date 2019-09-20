Local Schools Showcase Their Sustainable Efforts At Tropicana

Rockhampton schools have impressed with their remarkable sustainability efforts on Saturday at Tropicana held at the Rocky Botanical Gardens.

As a result of their efforts, 14 different schools have taken out awards as part of the Rockhampton Regional Council's Sustainability in Action Schools Calendar Competition.

The competition is used to showcase how various schools tackle global issues with interesting, practical, sustainable action.

The Rockhampton Council's Environmental spokesperson Councillor Drew Wickerson says the work coming out of these schools is inspirational.

“From minimising food waste, recycling right, caring for our catchments and tending to vegetable gardens, our local school students are setting some great examples that we could all learn from when it comes to environmental sustainability." - Drew Wickerson

Winning schools will feature in the Council's 'Sustainability in Action' 2020 community calendar which as well as a $200 cash prize to spend on future sustainability projects within their schools.

Councillor Wickerson says he is excited to see what the schools decide to bring to the table for next years competition.

“I want to say a huge well done and thank you to every school that entered, and I can’t wait to see what fantastic initiatives we will be celebrating this time next year!” - Drew Wickerson

