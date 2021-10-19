Local residents slam Council at Central Coast public inquiry

Central Coast residents have expressed their anger toward the local council during the public inquiry into their financial dealings.

A handful of locals took the witness stand on Monday and vented their frustrations with poor infrastructure and being forced to foot the bill for the council's massive debt.

Residents called for Council to be de-merged immediately.

Local Central Coast woman Debra Wales outlined how the mismanagement of money was affecting all Central coast residents.

“It’s always the ratepayer that’s slugged with the mismanagement of this council and the lack of infrastructure that we’re not going to see for years to come.”

“70 percent of our roads are not curved and guttered, we are lacking footpaths nearly everywhere.”

An inquiry into the Central Coast began at the end of last month after it was announced in October 2020 that there was an $89 million budget deficit and was unable to pay 2,000 staff members.

