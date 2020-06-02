Local Entertainers Are Being Asked To Share Talents Through Recharge Victoria

The Victorian government is supporting regional artists, performers and musicians across Greater Shepparton by inviting them to share their work with the wider community through Recharge Vic.

Recharge Vic is an interactive site created for people living in regional Victoria to assist the entertainment industry, and to support mental and physical health through engaging with online events and activities.

GSCC Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah encouraged local artists to get involved, adding that the site is "a great opportunity to highlight the strength of regional creatives and to assist regional performers during these challenging times".

“Greater Shepparton is full of talented locals and as a community we can support their content and provide them with an online audience and market to sell merchandise to and keep them going through to recovery."

This isn't the first initiative pushed by Council to connect the community during social distancing restrictions. Others include the online art programs through SAM, virtual concerts from Riverlinks, and other nature based activities through RiverConnect.

Members of the community can share their story to Recharge Vic through any safe format such as video, poem, song, photo gallery or more. There are no age restrictions or genre limitations.

Head to https://rechargevic.com.au/yourlocal/ to submit your work or tag them on Facebook @rechargeVICaus.

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.