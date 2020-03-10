Local Actor Micaela Ellis Shines In Australia’s Hottest Short Films at Griffith Regional Theatre

Australia's largest short film festival, Flickerfest, will be bringing its National Tour to the Griffith Regional Theatre, showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts program on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm.

Flickerfest is celebrating its 29th year and it remains as Australia’s leading Academy® Qualifying and BAFTA recognised short film festival, presenting A-list short film programs recognised as amongst the best in the world.

Griffith audiences will be in for special treat this year - local actor, Micaela Ellis narrated one of the selected films.

Manager of Griffith Regional Theatre, Raina Savage said The Granny Flat tells the story of two siblings who wake up to find their house infested with grandmothers while their parents are off trainspotting.

“This delightful animation is narrated by Micaela Ellis, daughter of well-loved locals Tim and musical theatre star Jenny Ellis,” said Ms Savage.

“Micaela was born and raised in Griffith and attend Marion Catholic College, before leaving to follow her acting dreams at NIDA.”

The program includes a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films hand-picked from the festival's 3,500 entries.

Flickerfest will be at Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm.

Tickets are $25 Advance and $20 for Members, and include a free glass of wine or orange juice and pizza at interval.

Tickets can be purchased from the Griffith Regional Theatre Box Office, by calling 6962 8444 or visit www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au

