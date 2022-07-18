Lizzo Surprises Her Fans By Joining Their Peloton Class

Lizzo gave her fans the ride of their life surprising them by dropping in unannounced to their Peloton class! That's exactly what happened overnight with the singer making a surprise appearance at the popular cycling class.

Lizzo dropped in to celebrate the arrival of her new album 'Special' by making the class a custom-created experience, all the way down to her own playlist...

The singer and her Big Grrrls dancers, made the visit to join a special class co-taught in-studio by Peloton’s popular instructors Robin Arzón and Jess Sims, she sang live throughout the first live Lizzo Two-for-One Ride, with her Big Grrrls also doing a live performance.

Over 15,000 people joined the virtual class causing the site to crash - we would have jumped on our bike quicker than you can say 'it's about damn time!'.

Check it out below.

If you're like us and wish you were there, the class is now on demand in Peloton’s class library www.onepeloton.com.au/classes, also accessible on the Peloton app which is free for new Members for 30 days.

