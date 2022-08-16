Lizzo Gets Hot And Heavy With A Tree In New Video

Lizzo has dropped her latest music video for her hit '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' and has found herself in a situation many of us have been in.

Making out with a tree.

Or is that just us?

In the video, we see Lizzo's dream man (played by Tyson Beckford) BUT also that she don't need no man and has her friends!

We're obsessed with this!

You can get your hands on 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) here.

