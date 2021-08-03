Lizzo Announces New Song And... A Baby With Chris Evans?

It's about time we had some Lizzo back in our lives and the singer has delivered with the announcement of a new song called 'Rumors' dropping on August 13.

It's not the only announcement the singer has made though, she posted a screenshot of her online chat with Chris Evans where he congratulates the pair on their new baby... albeit rumoured...ah we get that now...

This lol goes back to Lizzo's previous chat's with the actor where she slid into his DM's to try her luck... and he responded!

Jealous.

You can pre-save 'Rumors' here.

