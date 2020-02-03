Lizzo and Harry Styles Just Answered Our Prayers Performing Together Onstage

How can your day get better you ask? Take a dash of Lizzo and add in a big scoop of the one and only Mr Harry Styles!

Harry has appeared on stage as a surprise with Lizzo at a gig in Miami to perform her hit 'Juice'.

Harry was meant to perform his own show in Miami over the weekend but took to his social media accounts to apologise after storms and flooding made it unsafe to do so.

