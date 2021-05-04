Little Mix Star Set To Be A Mum

Little Mix have seen some major changes in their lives over the last 12 months with the departure of band member Jesy Nelson, but now it seems as though they're about to have an arrival!

Member Leigh-Anne announced overnight that she is set to be a Mum!

Draped in a stunning emerald green gown, Leigh-Anne said We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍

We can't wait to meet her new bub!

