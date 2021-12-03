Little Mix Confirm They Are Breaking Up

In some sad news today, Little Mix has announced that they are taking a break from being a band after the departure of Jesy Nelson.

The girls will take on their 2022 tour and will go on hiatus after that.

While they maintain they are not officially 'splitting up' but will be working on other projects, we can't help but feel like this could go the same way as One Direction... they 'went on a break' and we still hope every day for a reunion.

But some of the girls have recently signed solo deals so it's not all bad news!

The girls recently attended Leigh-Anne's movie premiere for her film 'Boxing Day' so we're sure there's plenty more to come!

