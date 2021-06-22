Listen Up Singles: The Aussie Kid Who’s Trying A Snag From Every Bunnings Is Looking For A Mrs

What a catch!

Article heading image for Listen Up Singles: The Aussie Kid Who’s Trying A Snag From Every Bunnings Is Looking For A Mrs

If you just so happen to be a fan of the snag, we might've just found the perfect person for you!

Aussie bloke Josh Eastwell has been travelling across Australia with a mission to eat a snag at every single Bunnings in the country.

Josh confirmed on the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that he's not just looking for the perfect sausage, but is also open to finding love too.

Do we smell a Bachie BBQ series in the works?!

Take a listen below for the full story:

