Listen Up Singles: The Aussie Kid Who’s Trying A Snag From Every Bunnings Is Looking For A Mrs
What a catch!
If you just so happen to be a fan of the snag, we might've just found the perfect person for you!
Aussie bloke Josh Eastwell has been travelling across Australia with a mission to eat a snag at every single Bunnings in the country.
Josh confirmed on the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that he's not just looking for the perfect sausage, but is also open to finding love too.
Do we smell a Bachie BBQ series in the works?!
Take a listen below for the full story:
