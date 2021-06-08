Listen To Hughesy Hilariously Troll Someone That Tried To Scam Him On Instagram!

This morning on the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, Hughesy told Ed & Erin that he trolled someone that tried to scam him on Instagram last night!

He decided to respond to all the messages, and he & Ed read the conversation out on air...and it was hilarious.

Ed also decided to take creative liberties by using a Russian accent for the woman messaging him named Florence. Oh dear.

Missed the chat? Listen to Hughesy troll his scammer (and Ed's accent) here:

