Listen To Hughesy Hilariously Troll Someone That Tried To Scam Him On Instagram!

This is amazing

This morning on the Hit Network's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, Hughesy told Ed & Erin that he trolled someone that tried to scam him on Instagram last night!

He decided to respond to all the messages, and he & Ed read the conversation out on air...and it was hilarious.

Ed also decided to take creative liberties by using a Russian accent for the woman messaging him named Florence. Oh dear. 

Missed the chat? Listen to Hughesy troll his scammer (and Ed's accent) here: 

Amber Lowther

8 June 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

