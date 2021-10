While Ed Sheeran is recovering from being diagnosed with COVID-19, he's not slowing down when it comes to promoting his new album '='.

The album drops on Friday BUT good old Ed has teamed up with Youtube to give us a sample of every song on their feature 'shorts'.

Check them out below!

Ed's album '=' drops on Friday, pre-order here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!