LISTEN: Kanye West Teases New Music... West Day Ever!

Kanye West has taken to Twitter to tease his first track since dropping his album 'Jesus Is King' back in October. His upcoming album is called 'God's Country' and we've gotten our first taste.

The track is called 'Project 02: Wash Us In The Blood'.

Ye dropped the tease off the back of announcing his brand 'Yeezy' will be coming to GAP stores in a massive retail move. The rapper posted a pic of his message draped over the exact GAP store he used to shop in when he was younger.

Can't wait!

