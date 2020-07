Like a slow dance song at a steamy nightclub, Dua Lipa has dropped her collab with Latin sensation J Balvin and it is a tune!

The track is called 'Un Dia (One Day)' and also features Bad Bunny and Tainy.

Get your hands on 'Un Dia (One Day)' here.

