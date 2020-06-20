LISTEN: Beyonce Just Dropped A Surprise Song With A Powerful Message

Beyonce is truly the bearer of some good, yet meaningful news this weekend. The singer has just dropped a brand new track with a beautiful meaning behind it.

The track is called 'Black Parade' and is part of her amazing efforts to highlight black owned small businesses in need of help.

Bey dropped the song on 'Juneteenth', a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Originating in Texas, it is now celebrated annually on the 19th of June throughout the United States, with varying official recognition.

Queen B has also put together a directory of businesses that people can support as part of her movement saying "...Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right. "Black Parade" benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need..."

You can check them out here.

