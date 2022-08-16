Lionsgate Reveal They're Making A TENTH 'Saw' Movie

As if nine movies weren’t enough, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are making another Saw!

The new film, which will be the tenth in the long-running franchise, has been teased to be the movie ‘fans have been asking for’, potentially hinting at the return of Tobin Bell as the series’ antagonist, Jigsaw.

Kevin Greutert (who edited the first five Saw movies before directing Saw VI and Saw 3D) will be returning to the director’s chair for the new movie, currently known as Saw X.

It’s unclear whether the new film will serve as a follow-up to Chris Rock’s spin-off (Spiral) or the main continuity, which got a refresh with 2017’s Jigsaw.

While many of the details are still under wraps (including who’ll be in it and when it will be set), we do have a release date: October 27th, 2023.

