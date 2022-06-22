Lionsgate Announce The Cast For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Film

It’s wild to think that every passing day, we’re inching closer and closer to the release of another Hunger Games movie!

Lionsgate are currently knee-deep in preparing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes for its release next November, meaning updates should be fast-coming and relentless.

We can only hope!

Being set 64 years prior to the events of the original film quadrilogy, we know a young President Snow will be the only character returning for the prequel, this time played by Tom Blyth.

That’s right; there will be no Katniss, no Peeta, no Gale, no Effie and no Haymitch… but don’t be dissuaded!

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) will be starring as the film’s heroine from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird, while Nick Benson plays her region’s second tribute, Jessup.

Laurel Marsden (Ms Marvel), Lilly Cooper (The Witcher), Luna Steeples (Overdue), Hiroki Berrecloth, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao (Jessica Darling’s It List), Knox Gibson (Forgive Us Our Trespasses), Mackenzie Lansing (Mare of Easttown) and Aamer Husain (Hudson and Rex) have also signed on to play tributes and mentors from the different regions of Panem.

While most of the cast aren’t exactly household names (yet), Jennifer Lawrence was virtually unknown before becoming the anarchic tribute, so we’re not writing anything off!

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is expected to hit theatres from November 17th, 2023.

